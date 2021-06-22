Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, NY

The Bolivar-Richburg Central School District is looking for a dynamic

Times-Herald
 16 days ago

The Bolivar-Richburg Central School District is looking for a dynamic, educational leader to be our next elementary principal. The successful candidate will provide supervision and administration necessary to ensure and promote the educational development of all students and to coordinate, design and implement the respective curriculums, and have a strong background in early childhood literacy. Additionally, this person will also be responsible for the supervision of faculty and staff. Candidate must have the New York State School Administrator & Supervisor Certification (SAS) or School Building Leader Certification (SBL). Starting salary will be commensurate with experience. Please forward resumes and credentials by, July 9, 2021 to: Michael A. Retzlaff Superintendent of Schools Bolivar-Richburg Central School District 100 School Street Bolivar, NY 14715 585-928-2561 Bolivar-Richburg Central School is an EOE.

www.oleantimesherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivar, NY
City
Richburg, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State School#School Administrator#Sas#Sbl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found. An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the extreme...
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd Covid vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy