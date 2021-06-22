The Bolivar-Richburg Central School District is looking for a dynamic, educational leader to be our next elementary principal. The successful candidate will provide supervision and administration necessary to ensure and promote the educational development of all students and to coordinate, design and implement the respective curriculums, and have a strong background in early childhood literacy. Additionally, this person will also be responsible for the supervision of faculty and staff. Candidate must have the New York State School Administrator & Supervisor Certification (SAS) or School Building Leader Certification (SBL). Starting salary will be commensurate with experience. Please forward resumes and credentials by, July 9, 2021 to: Michael A. Retzlaff Superintendent of Schools Bolivar-Richburg Central School District 100 School Street Bolivar, NY 14715 585-928-2561 Bolivar-Richburg Central School is an EOE.