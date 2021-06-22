Newark Restaurants Have Served 1 Million Meals to the Hungry
At the height of COVID-19’s surge in Newark, N.J., the normally bustling dining district downtown was a ghost town. And now, even as vaccines are going into arms, face masks are coming off, and the economy hurries to return to something like normal, many small local businesses and families are still in survival mode. But both have found nourishment in Newark Working Kitchens, a program that pays local restaurants to prepare meals that community organizations distribute to people in need.nextcity.org