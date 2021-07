ICO’s quarterly report reveals over half (57%) of reported security incidents were caused by people inside the organisation. Insider data breaches were the top cause of data and cyber security incidents reported to the ICO in the first quarter of 2021, according to the ICO. 57% of reported incidents were caused by insiders, with over 1,000 incidents reported in the first three months of 2021. Misdirected email was behind most of the incidents, with over 400 reports made to the ICO. Phishing was the second-biggest named cause, with over 200 incidents caused by employees falling for malicious emails.