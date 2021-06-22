'The Bachelorette' Preview Teases More Drama With Thomas and Blake's Arrival

After tonight’s new episode, will the drama be taken up a notch on The Bachelorette episode 5 next week?. At the Rose Ceremony tonight, Katie Thurston opted to make one of the bolder Rose-Ceremony moves that we’ve seen all season: Not only did she send Thomas home, but she did so in the most epic fashion possible. She was blunt about it and made it known in front of all the other men to help solidify her relationship with them letting them know she hears what they say. She also decided to let Blake Moynes into the competition after showing up at his door and we have to wonder if her decision to firm up her relationships with the men through her action of getting rid of Thomas will buy her some goodwill for letting Blake enter the house so late?