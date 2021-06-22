Cancel
Albany, GA

Community Bankers Association of Georgia Elects Frank Griffin to the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia

albanyceo.com
 17 days ago

Frank Griffin, President, Flint Community Bank, Albany, was elected to the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia (CBA) as a Member at Large. Nominations for the 2021-22 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s Annual Convention, held June 2- 6 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. His term began June 7, 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
