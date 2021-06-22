Woodhaven Eyesore Scheduled to be Demolished: Holden

Good news for Woodhaven residents: A long-standing Jamaica Avenue eyesore is set to be demolished, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) announced Friday. Holden noted that he has been informed by the City Department of Housing Preservation & Development “that a contract to demolish the derelict building at 78-19 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven has been registered by the comptroller. This eyesore has plagued my neighbors in Woodhaven too long. I’m proud my office played a role in getting rid of it.”