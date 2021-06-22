Child Water Safety Bill Heads to Cuomo’s Desk for Final Consideration
“One drowning death is one too many, particularly when research shows swimming lessons help to significantly reduce the likelihood of drowning,” Sen. Addabbo said. Legislation to create a temporary “Commission to Prevent Childhood Drowning” and improve water safety has passed both houses of the State Legislature, State Sen. Joe Addabbo, Jr. (D-Howard Beach), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, announced Thursday.theforumnewsgroup.com