Key Jamaica Bay Bill Passes Legislature

A bill that would increase the standard of materials placed into Jamaica Bay’s borrow pits has passed both the Assembly and the Senate. A bill that would increase the standard of materials placed into Jamaica Bay’s borrow pits has passed both the Assembly and the Senate, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato and State Sen. Joe Addabbo, Jr. (both D-Howard Beach), who sponsored the piece of legislation in the Assembly and Senate, announced Tuesday.