Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.