Philip Morris International (PM) Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Connecticut

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York. The move, which was facilitated with the support of Gov. Ned Lamont's office, will bring approximately 200 jobs to the state-providing a boost to the state's economy. The new headquarters is expected to be operational by summer 2022.