New You, Inc (NWYU) Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with its Acquisition of Primus CBD
New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Brands, enters the European skin care industry through its Stock Purchase Agreement with Primus Skincare, a Europe-based, CBD-focused, luxury skincare line. The company's SKUs were picked up for distribution in Spain, UK, Switzerland, the Balkans, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The company plans to expand into the Gulf and Hong Kong late 2021.