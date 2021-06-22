New You, Inc (NWYU) Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with its Acquisition of Primus CBD

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grove Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) is pleased to announce a strong potential entrance into the nutraceutical space with a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Vitamedica, a leading online seller of supplements for Surgery + Recovery, Skin + Beauty, and Health + Wellness. While the parties plan to negotiate in good faith a definitive binding agreement over the next 30 days, there is no assurance that such an agreement will materialize, or that any acquisition transaction will ultimately close. In addition, the parties will need to complete extensive due diligence to their satisfaction. It is anticipated that if the acquisition does ultimately close, it will be immediately accretive to Grove, being both top line and net income positive for the company.