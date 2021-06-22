Cancel
New York City, NY

GameStop raises about $1 billion in latest equity offering

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

(Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it had raised about $1.13 billion in an offering of 5 million shares, cashing in on a Reddit-driven surge in its stock price this year. GameStop, whose shares are up more than 960% this year, has become one of the hottest...

