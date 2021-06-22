Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Jun 22

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp.(TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company" of "Japan Gold") is pleased to announce that it has closed an upsized C$17 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 48,571,429 shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.35 per Share. The Private Placement was significantly over-subscribed. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for drill programs, drill targeting and advanced exploration at the Company's two wholly-owned projects, Ikutahara and Ohra-Takamine, and for general working capital purposes. The Company would like to recognize CIBC, Hannam & Partners and Red Cloud Securities for their support in completing the financing.