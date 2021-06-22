Cancel
Business

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal - WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

www.streetinsider.com
#Single Family Homes#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#United#Reuters#Blackstone Group Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Americans
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sweden's Vitrolife to buy Igenomix in EUR 1.25 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Vitrolife said on Thursday it would buy reproductive genetic testing services provider Igenomix S.L. in a deal worth 1.25 billion euros ($1.48 billion) on a cash and debt free basis. The deal with private equity group EQT and other shareholders would be financed...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

KKR to Buy Home Services Platform Neighborly from Harvest Partners

Investment management firm KKR & Co. (KKR) announced that it has agreed to buy Neighborly from Harvest Partners. The financials of the deal have not been disclosed yet. The company expects to close the deal in Q3, subject to customary closing conditions. Neighborly provides home services platform to more than...
Businessthecustomer.net

Outbrain plans IPO – secures US$200m

Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced that, as part of its strategic financing plan, it has secured $200 million in funding from Boston-based investment manager The Baupost Group. “We are excited to announce this investment from The Baupost Group, who share our vision and commitment...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ACRO.U” commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACRO” and “ACRO WS,” respectively.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its U.S IPO: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A trader works during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial...
AgricultureSpaceNews.com

Planet valued at $2.8 billion in SPAC deal

WASHINGTON — Planet announced July 7 it will go public in a $2.8 billion deal with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the second SPAC deal in the Earth observation sector in as many days. Planet said it will merge with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, a SPAC that raised $345...
Businesspower-technology.com

Heliogen to become publicly traded in Athena Technology merger

US-based solar power technology company Heliogen is set to merge with special purpose acquisition company Athena Technology Acquisition to become a publicly traded company. The merger of the two companies values Heliogen at around $2bn. The combined business entity is estimated to receive gross proceeds of almost $415m at the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Huntington Ingalls to buy Alion Science for $1.65 billion

(Reuters) -Military shipbuilding firm Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc said on Tuesday it plans to buy Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital to boost its security solutions portfolio. Alion provides engineering and R&D services to the United States Department of Defense, and will become part...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Soho House targets over $3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - The Soho House private members club said on Tuesday it plans to raise as much as $480 million through a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of about $3.21 billion. The 26-year-old club began as a meeting place for creative people and now has more than...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, From Genstar Capital for $1.4 Billion

Blackstone announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sphera, a leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital. The investment, which values the company at approximately $1.4 billion, would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle.
Stockspulse2.com

American Express Stock: $225 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) have received a price target increase from $185 to $225 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) have received a price target increase from $185 to $225 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash upgraded American Express shares to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral.”
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Electrify America hunts a billion dollar partner to battle Tesla: Report

Volkswagen is reportedly hunting an investor for Electrify America, as it looks to share the cost of expanding its Tesla Supercharger network rival. The automaker established the public charging company in late 2016 as part of its grand mea culpa following the emissions scandal, where Volkswagen Group vehicles had been found to use so-called “defeat devices” that misled air pollution testing.
Stocksinvesting.com

Didi Global, Kanzhun Fall Premarket; American Express Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, July 6th. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) ADRs fell 20% after authorities in China blocked the company from accepting new users and told mobile app stores to take the company’s ride-hailing app off their platforms. It's unclear how much the company knew about the regulator's intentions last week. when it was finalizing the sale of billions of dollars of ADRs to U.S. investors.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman, EQT In Talks To Buy Parexel For $9B: WSJ

Sweden’s EQT AB and Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE: GS) investment arm are reportedly negotiating the acquisition of contract-research organization Parexel International Corp for nearly $9 billion, including debt. Parexel offers a suite of biopharmaceutical services for clinical trials to regulatory, consulting, and market access. Currently, Pamplona Capital Management owns...
Real Estatespglobal.com

Ventas, New Senior ink $2.3B deal; Blackstone to pay $3.89B for Las Vegas assets

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories published throughout the week. Following its underperformance in 2020, the real estate investment trust sector continued its outperformance in the second quarter of 2021, with the RMS growing 12.0% compared to the S&P 500's 8.6% growth, Stifel analysts wrote in a July 1 note.

