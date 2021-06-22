Names and faces

Cancel
Arkansas Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie went to war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world isn't doing enough to help. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie, 46, marked World Refugee Day on Sunday in Burkina Faso's Goudoubo refugee camp in the Sahel, where she finished a two-day visit. She spoke with the camp's Malian refugees and internally displaced people in the nation's hard-hit Center-North and Sahel regions. "The truth is we are not doing half of what we could and should ... to enable refugees to return home, or to support host countries, like Burkina Faso, coping for years with a fraction of the humanitarian aid needed to provide basic support and protection," Jolie said. While Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced more than one million people, it's also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority Malian. Malians began fleeing to Burkina Faso in 2012 after their lives were upended by an Islamic insurgency, where it took a French-led military intervention to regain power in several major towns. The fighting has since spread across the border to Burkina Faso, creating the fastest growing displacement crisis in the world and stretching the U.N.'s ability to respond to displaced people within the country as well as the refugees it's hosting.

