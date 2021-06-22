Cancel
Raymond James Raises Darden Restaurants (DRI) Estimates Ahead of Earnings Seeing "Significant Upside" to Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated an Outperform rating and $160.00 price target on Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) but raised sales/EPS estimates ahead of the company's F4Q release scheduled for Thursday, 6/24 (BMO). The analyst stated "We...

www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0

Community Policy