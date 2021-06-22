Raymond James Raises Darden Restaurants (DRI) Estimates Ahead of Earnings Seeing "Significant Upside" to Guidance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.41.