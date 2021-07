Iran brought together envoys of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement in Tehran this week for a rare meeting between the two sides, in what appeared to be a diplomatic win for Tehran as well as a modest sign of progress in ongoing efforts towards reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan.But with recent major battlefield advances by the Taliban and the departure of international troops, Afghans fear that such diplomatic rituals will fail to rein in the resurgence of the hardline Islamist network that once ruled the country and aspires to do so again.The two-day Tehran summit, hosted by Iranian...