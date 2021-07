News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Bravada Gold Corporation(TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that through their respective US subsidiaries, the Company and Headwater Gold Inc ("Headwater") have executed a Definitive Agreement ("Agreement") whereby Headwater may earn up to a 100 percent interest in Bravada's low-sulfidation Highland gold/silver project, located within the Walker Lane Gold trend in western Nevada. The Agreement sets terms for the earn in and possible purchase. Headwater is planning to begin drilling eight reverse-circulation holes (~2,000m in total) in July 2021. Four of the holes are expected to be drilled in the West Vein Zone and four are expected to be drilled in the Big Hammer Zone, with additional surface work planned to further advance several other targets that have been identified.