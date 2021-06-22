Cancel
OPKO Health's (OPK) BioReference Laboratories Announces First COVID-19 Testing Program for Cruise Industry

 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), today announced a COVID-19 testing program for U.S. based crew and guests who cruise with Royal Caribbean Group, helping provide a safe environment for travelers.

