Fed Powell: Inflation to drop back to target as transitory supply effects abate

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the prepared remarks for Tuesday’s testimony, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the economy has shown “sustained improvement” with real GDP on track to posts its “fastest rate of increase in decades”. Labor market have “continued to improve”, but the pace has been “uneven”. Unemployment rate remained “elevated” at 5.8%. But job gains should “pick up in coming months” as vaccination rise. Powell also reiterated that as the “transitory supply effects abate, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run goal”.

