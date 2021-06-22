Fed Powell: Inflation to drop back to target as transitory supply effects abate
In the prepared remarks for Tuesday’s testimony, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the economy has shown “sustained improvement” with real GDP on track to posts its “fastest rate of increase in decades”. Labor market have “continued to improve”, but the pace has been “uneven”. Unemployment rate remained “elevated” at 5.8%. But job gains should “pick up in coming months” as vaccination rise. Powell also reiterated that as the “transitory supply effects abate, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run goal”.www.actionforex.com