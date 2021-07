Blake Cashman is just over a month away from getting his chance to become a full-time starter for the first time in his NFL career. Cashman, when healthy, has been a key reserve for the Jets since 2019. He made 40 tackles in just seven games as a rookie and showed promise in four games last season before his year ended due to injury. The Minnesota product spent those two seasons playing middle linebacker, but that will not be the case in 2021.