Serena Isioma makes their debut at The Echo this October, watch vibrant new video for “HUH?”

Chicago musician Serena Isioma is making their way to Los Angeles with a performance at The Echo! The first-generation Nigerian-American artists will headline The Echo on Thursday, October 7. Tickets to catch Serena Isioma live at The Echo go on sale this Wednesday, June 23 at 10am. There is an artists presale on Tuesday, June 22 at 10am. Fans can access the presale by signing up here. Use the following ticket link and password to access the presale: DREAMER.