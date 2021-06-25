Cancel
Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja

By Louise Whitbread
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, and you’ve only got a few hours left to bag a real bargain.

The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys , alcohol and fashion to name just a few.

Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, so bookmark this for an overview of all of the best bits.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

As for home appliances specifically, however, Prime Day also offers the perfect chance for you to nab your next cordless vacuum cleaner , air fryer or coffee machine at a far more pocket-friendly price, with huge deals on Shark , KitchenAid , and more.

So to help you flex your culinary and cleaning skills without breaking the bank, here’s our carefully curated round-up of the best home appliance deals to shop now. We think we might make Mrs Hinch proud with this selection.

Read more:

The best Prime Day home appliance deals available now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB: Was £379.99, now £183.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mrs Hinch would love to see this whopping discount on one of her favourite cleaning brands, Shark – and its popularity means we predict a sell-out. This upright model is in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners and our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester.

Buy now

Toshiba microwave oven, 800W, 20l: Was £89.99, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

With features such as a user-friendly control panel, five different power levels, an interior light and preset cooking options for everything from scrambled eggs to mug cakes, this stylish, matte black appliance will be right at home in busy kitchens. The interior is also said to be easy to clean and scratch-resistant, so you won’t need to worry too much about tackling those dreaded splatters.

Buy now

Tower bottega T10020 rapid boil traditional kettle, black and rose gold: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

This quiet 1.7l boil kettle, which featured in our best kettle guide , is half price at the moment. It would be a handy addition to open-plan spaces and offices where many people are busy working, and according to our reviewer was “one of the least noisy kettles” we tried. Our reviewer also said the “traditional-looking kettle in black has attractive rose gold finishing, while it also has a handy temperature gauge on the front”, adding that “you can get up to seven cuppas from just one boil”.

Buy now

SodaStream spirit sparkling water maker machine: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

“For an easy-to-use machine that has a compact design, and doesn’t cost a fortune, it’s got to be the SodaStream jet,” our reviewer says in our guide on SodaStreams . The appliance is easy to use – “simply put the reusable plastic bottle into the machine’s locking system and press down for sparkling water,” according to our reviewer – and you’ll be able to quench your thirst with homemade sparkling water in no time. Another pro of this sleek machine is that you won’t need to buy plastic water bottles filled with the beverage anymore.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus special edition 11389 coffee machine by magmix, red: Was £179.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve been after a new coffee machine, the price of Nespresso’s popular vertuo model has been slashed by more than 60 per cent this Prime Day. Producing barista-quality brews at home with ease, the model earned a spot in our review of the best pod machines with our reviewer saying “this Nespresso machine can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between”.

Buy now

Morphy Richards sear and stew digital slow cooker: Was £56.99, £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 3.5l digital slow cooker could make a tasty chilli con carne. The bigger version of this model also featured in our best slow cooker guide – voted as the best option for searing meat – with our reviewer noting “you can use the pot on the hob to sear first and it comes with some delicious recipes”. With three heat settings and a shatterproof cooking pot, this slow cooker seems like a bargain with almost 40 per cent off.

Buy now

Shark [S6005UK] cleaner steam mop, 1050 W, grey & white: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to replace your trusty – but slightly old-school – manual mop, a steam-powered alternative might be the way forward. In our review of this Shark steam cleaner , which the manufacturer claims can oust 99.9 per cent of household bacteria, our tester was impressed with its versatility, and said: “There doesn’t appear to be anything this steam cleaner can’t tackle.” They went on to add: “It works equally well when used either as a handheld device or a corded one, and the brilliant array of attachments means there’s one for every type of surface and every type of grime.”

Buy now

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK combination microwave with grill and oven: Was £249.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

Cook, reheat and defrost meals quickly and easily in this sleek appliance, which should be just the right size for a medium-sized household thanks to its 25l capacity. Eco-conscious cooks will also be pleased to know that the display can be switched off when it’s not in use, so you can cut down on power (and save some pennies). In our review of the appliance , our tester praised its “impressive capacity”, describing it as “ideal when you need a little extra cooking space”, and said that it “would be a handy addition to any busy kitchen”.

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner [WV200UK]: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

This handheld vacuum will reach into all the nooks and crannies that most other vacuums can’t when you want a quick clean-up. This Shark model, which charges while it’s stored, gives you up to eight minutes of cleaning time per charge. Our reviewer liked that a similar Shark model was “wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car” in our guide to the best car vacuum cleaners . The WV200UK model on offer has the same ability, and it comes equipped with a crevice and pet tool, too.

Buy now

Vax ECR2V1P dual power pet advance carpet cleaner, plastic: Was £179.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

Pets are lovely. But pet-related mess in every room of the house is not. So this carpet cleaner, designed to tackle stains and odours from pets or otherwise, will be a breath of fresh air to those that own mucky furry friends. This is all owing to the dual rotating brushbar, which can lift even deeply set dirt, while the pre-treatment wand and pet solution is said to work hard to get rid of unwanted odours.

Buy now

Kärcher K 7 premium smart control home high pressure washer: Was £742.53, now £431.99, Amazon.co.uk

In our guide to the best pressure washers , this Kärcher K 7 model, which has more than 40 per cent off, cleaned up well. According to our reviewer, “this hi-tech power washer, which launched in early 2021, does it all”. They’re right: it has a digital display next to the trigger and a wide range of settings. “Kärcher has always been one of our favourite brands for car-friendly power washers,” our reviewer noted, “but the K 7 takes it up a notch, and we loved how we could scroll through settings using either the trigger controls or the app”.

Buy now

Ninja cold press juicer JC100UK: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re a fan of pulp in your morning juice or you’d rather keep the bitty stuff to a minimum, whip up your favourite fruity concoctions at home with minimal wastage thanks to this gadget’s cold-press technology, which extracts up to 75 per cent of the fruit you put in it. This one is also great for those on a health kick, as you can throw together wellness-boosting shots, while the brand promises it’s also three times quieter than other leading centrifugal juicers.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell wired by Amazon + echo dot (3rd gen) bundle: Was £88.99, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

With almost 50 per cent off, this is a good beginner’s bundle for getting your home set up with smart tech. With the Ring device, you’ll receive instant notifications when someone presses your doorbell. Plus, the echo dot, just like the 4th gen model which features in our speaker deals guide, “comes with Alexa built-in, so you can also make use of it as your personal assistant and check the weather, ask it questions, play the news and set alarms, along with using it to control any smart home devices,” according to our reviewer.

Buy now

Bosch cordless hedge cutter: Was £119.21, now £81.20, Amazon.co.uk

This hedge cutter can make tending to your garden much easier thanks to its cordless design. A similar Bosch model featured in our best hedge trimmers guide and was commended by our reviewer for its “good cutting speed” which provided “a nice, neat finish, making it the perfect tool for contouring and light pruning”. The cordless model even comes equipped with an anti-blocking system to ensure continuous trimming, and its charge can last for up to 200 sq m of hedges.

Buy now

Eufy robovac G10 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Looking to make your household chores a lot easier? You need a robot vacuum cleaner in your life. Enter this Eufy model, which earned a spot in our review of the best . This two-in-one machine can vacuum and mop floors, and is one of the cheapest robots out there – so thankfully, this Prime Day deal is here to make it an even more pocket-friendly purchase.

According to our tester, this was the only robot vacuum they tested which “came with its own handy cleaning brush to help you remove the dust and hairs that get stuck underneath the robot,” which was a nice touch. It also has a waterproof base mat for use when you select the mopping function. We’re sold.

Buy now

Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Instant Pot duo has become something of a cult classic over the last year, and you can save more than 40 per cent on the appliance this Prime Day. The 6l entry-level multi cooker rustles up healthy food up to 70 per cent faster than other methods – cooking everything from pulled pork to yoghurts. In our review of the device , our tester praised the duo for being “an absolutely brilliant piece of kitchen kit you won’t regret giving countertop space to”.

Buy now

Ninja foodi mini oven SP101UK 8-in-1 flip mini oven, air fryer, bake, grill: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

With eight different cooking options, you’re bound to plate up something special with this Ninja appliance. The air fryer can crisp up your food with up to 75 per cent less fat than a traditional fryer and you can store this cooker on its side so it takes up less space in your kitchen.

Buy now

Coredy robot vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

This was highly rated by our reviewer in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners , earning top marks for its ability to avoid obstacles as it cleaned.

“This three-in-one robot is able to vacuum, sweep and mop floors and was the cheapest and quieter robot vacuum cleaners we tested,” they said, adding, ”It is able to move under most household furniture, removing dust from normally hard to access areas.”

Buy now

Tefal pro express ultimate GV9550 high pressure steam generator iron: Was £399.99, now £194.95, Amazon.co.uk

A good steam-generator iron can help you get through your ironing pile in record time and make it effortless to remove stubborn creases. If you’re in the market for one, look to this model from renowned home appliance brand, Tefal, which has a huge 68 per cent off this Prime Day. A similar model from the brand landed a spot in our review of the best steam generator irons , where our tester said it ticked all the boxes, including being “comfortable to hold”, “not too heavy”, and that it “tackles creases with speed and ease”. This model offers up to eight bard of pressure and boasts best anti-drip and anti-scale features, meaning no limescale build-up or stains.

Buy now

Kärcher SC3 easyfix steam cleaner: Was £229.99, now £133, Amazon.co.uk

Save more than £80 on this Kärcher steam cleaner, which is so powerful that no harsh chemicals or excessive elbow grease are needed. With only tap water, this cleaner removes 99.99 per cent of all common household bacteria on hard surfaces, from hobs to tiles. Ready to use in just 30 seconds and complete with all the attachments you need to get into the smallest gaps, don’t miss out on this great bit of kit. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best steam cleaners, where it was awarded the “best for basic cleaning” – read our tester’s full review here .

Buy now

