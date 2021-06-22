Art Club murals: where color and paintbrushes meet local issues
If you were to walk down University Avenue in Downtown Palo Alto the summer afternoon of June 12, the streets would be filled with tables outside restaurants, families and many large canopy tents to block the sun’s powerful rays. A new discovery lies beneath each sheet of white canvas: a couple eating pasta at a small round table, a vendor selling handcrafted embroideries or some Harker students hard at work painting a mural on a k-rail.harkeraquila.com