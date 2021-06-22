Student loan pause is over in October–here comes the push to make you foot the bill.
(Washington, DC) — A trio of Democratic senators are demanding answers about student loan repayment plans from federal loan servicers. The group wants to know the plans of the companies once the pause on student loan payments and interest ends in October. The pause was related to the COVID outbreak. A news release from the senators says the U.S. is facing a historic student debt crisis with “nearly 43-million Americans crushed under one-point-six-trillion dollars in federal student debt.” The senators are Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey from Massachusetts and Minnesota’s Tina Smith. Some Democrat Senators have advocated for ‘forgiving’ the student loan debt- using your tax dollars.www.kabc.com