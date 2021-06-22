Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Note: This story has been edited to reflect a correction to Tuesday night's Asheville City Council Meeting. State investigators are looking into a high-speed chase over the weekend that ended in the driver's death. The Graham County Sheriff says one of his deputies attempted to make a routine stop in the middle of Robbinsville on Sunday. A chase started with speeds topping 100 miles an hour. The chase ended with the driver, a man from Tennessee, dead. No deputies were hurt.