Public Safety

Top local stories we are following today

By WLOS Staff
my40.tv
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — Note: This story has been edited to reflect a correction to Tuesday night's Asheville City Council Meeting. State investigators are looking into a high-speed chase over the weekend that ended in the driver's death. The Graham County Sheriff says one of his deputies attempted to make a routine stop in the middle of Robbinsville on Sunday. A chase started with speeds topping 100 miles an hour. The chase ended with the driver, a man from Tennessee, dead. No deputies were hurt.

