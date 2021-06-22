Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Frazier & Deeter Named as One of Six Eligible Audit Firms for the Georgia Film Tax Credit

metroatlantaceo.com
 17 days ago

Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today the firm has been named a Film Tax Credit Certified Eligible Auditor by the Georgia Department of Revenue (GDOR). The Georgia legislature recently changed the rules for pursuing the Georgia Film Tax Credit. Among the changes was a requirement for an audit conducted either by the Georgia Department of Revenue or a Certified Auditor approved by the state. Frazier & Deeter was one of only six firms selected to attend the GDOR’s certification training, resulting in their eligibility to perform mandatory audits.

metroatlantaceo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Audits#Tax Credits#Gdor#A Certified Auditor#A Tax Principal#Frazier Deeter#Audit Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s new film and TV tax credit will create good-paying local jobs | Opinion

In the hierarchy of statewide fiscal priorities, a rebate for movie and television production feels like something that deserves to be pretty low on the list. It’s easy to argue there are better things to spend our tax dollars on than what sounds like a giveaway to rich Hollywood producers and actors. But as someone […] The post Minnesota’s new film and TV tax credit will create good-paying local jobs | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Personal Financewymt.com

Child Tax Credits

Parker Herren makes a splash at U.S. Olympic Trials - 6 p.m. 8-month-old baby dies in Appalachia house fire - 6:00 p.m. 8-month-old baby dies in Appalachia house fire - 4:30 p.m. As Delta variant spreads, should mask recommendations return in Lexington?. The Delta variant is spreading quickly, now accounting...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Credit Union of Georgia named Forbes 2021 Best-In-State

Credit Union of Georgia, which has locations throughout Cobb County, was named by Forbes Magazine as a Best-In-State Credit Union for the third year in a row. With 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6% made the 2021 Forbes Best list. Only five credit unions in the state of Georgia received the Best-In-State designation by Forbes.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Is expanding the R.I. film tax credit program worth it?

Rhode Island lawmakers are hoping that increased funding for the state’s motion picture tax credit program will be the lure needed to reel in big-name productions, but quantifying the benefits from having the Providence skyline or Newport coastline in a blockbuster film remains elusive. This was a key source of...
Georgia State921wlhr.com

NORTH GEORGIA CREDIT UNION HONORED AS CREDIT UNION OF THE YEAR

North Georgia Credit Union (NGCU) was recently honored by the League of. Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates as the 2020 “Credit Union of the Year” for the state of Georgia in the category for up to $100 million in assets. Financial institutions recognized as the LSCU Credit Union of the...
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia PSC Gives Green Light to Georgia Power Solar Energy Purchases

Georgia energy regulators have authorized Georgia Power Co. to move forward with plans to buy 970 megawatts of solar power from five other utilities. The state Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of five power-purchasing agreements Georgia Power intends to pursue during the next couple of years.
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Kendallville approves tax breaks for two industrial firms

KENDALLVILLE — Two industrial companies will be receiving five-year tax breaks as one adds on to its building and the other brings in some new equipment. The two projects will result in more than $2 million in new investment in the city. First up, Hendrickson was seeking a tax abatement...
TV Showscommonwealthmagazine.org

Mariano scores big victory on film tax credit

HOUSE SPEAKER Ron Mariano won a major victory in budget negotiations with the Senate as the January 2023 sunset date for the state’s film tax credit was eliminated and all the major financial incentives associated with the credit were retained. The one concession the House made to the Senate was...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Moore Colson Partner Jon Powell, CPA, CITP, CISA, Appointed to AICPA’s CITP Credential Committee

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently announced Partner Jon Powell, CPA/CITP, CISA, was appointed as a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) 2021-2022 Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP) Credential Committee. Powell previously served on an AICPA committee focused on developing new content for the CITP and was the recipient of AICPA’s 2020 Information Management and Technology Assurance (IMTA) Standing Ovation award.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Software Company Katalon Raises $27.6M

Katalon, Inc., the provider of a leading test automation platform, today announced the closing of $27 million in series A funding led by Elephant Venture Capital. Since its inception, Katalon's test automation platform has provided a solution for teams looking to quickly adopt and scale test automation in order to deliver better software faster. Katalon recently launched the TestOps test orchestration platform to streamline the continuous testing process and is working on features that will help make testing more efficient by leveraging AI capabilities.
Fergus Falls, MNPosted by
The Daily Journal

Historic tax credit extended: FF RTC one of many benefactors

Minnesota’s Historic Tax Credit which was hanging in the balance until just recently, has now been fully funded and extended through June 30, 2022. According to the Revitalize MN coalition, with Gov. Tim Walz signing off on the 2021 Omnibus Taxes bill, the extension of the historic tax credit ensures infrastructure investment across the state, along with saving historic buildings from decay and destruction. A prime example locally is the former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center (RTC), a Kirkbride designed building.
Income Taxnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Interest paid on student loans is eligible for tax deduction

Jul. 2—I aspire to study abroad (Germany) and might need a student loan for the purpose. I have a master's degree in biotechnology from a reputed institution and have a constant GPA of 8+. What is the procedure to apply for a student loan to pursue a PhD in Germany?
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Child Tax Credits: Who is eligible and how to sign up for the early payouts

HOUSTON - Tax season isn't over for families who haven't yet filed a return but want to take advantage of new child tax credit payments. The line wrapped around the Mickey Leland Federal Building on Saturday morning wasn’t for concert tickets. Instead, employees of the Internal Revenue Service were in town from Austin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy