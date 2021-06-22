Frazier & Deeter Named as One of Six Eligible Audit Firms for the Georgia Film Tax Credit

Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today the firm has been named a Film Tax Credit Certified Eligible Auditor by the Georgia Department of Revenue (GDOR). The Georgia legislature recently changed the rules for pursuing the Georgia Film Tax Credit. Among the changes was a requirement for an audit conducted either by the Georgia Department of Revenue or a Certified Auditor approved by the state. Frazier & Deeter was one of only six firms selected to attend the GDOR’s certification training, resulting in their eligibility to perform mandatory audits.