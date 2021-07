Biotechnology industry veterans Dr. Sarah Korman and Nikhil Goel to lead legal and business development teams. Absci, the synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics, announced two strategic hires joining its executive team: Nikhil Goel as Chief Business Officer and Dr. Sarah Korman as General Counsel. These appointments come at a time of significant growth for Absci, as it scales its technology development programs and partnerships and integrates its recent acquisitions of Totient and Denovium.