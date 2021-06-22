Commitment to Diverse, Inclusive Workplace & Philanthropic Culture Help Make Aflac a Top 50 Civic-Minded Company

Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance products in the United States, is recognized as a 2021 Civic 50 honoree by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. For the fourth consecutive year, the insurer was named to the coveted list as one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in America for its leadership and community focus through a year marked by social change and a pandemic-exacerbated environment. Points of Light announced the 2021 list during a digital celebration earlier this week.