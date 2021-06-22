Cancel
Retail

Help Wanted: U.S. Automobile Dealers Struggle to Hire Employees While Business Booms

 17 days ago

The U.S. economy is showing signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the auto business is booming. Like many industries, U.S. automotive retail is struggling to find enough employees for dealerships to be fully staffed, much less meet their 2021 growth goals. In the 2021 Cox Automotive Dealership Staffing Study published today, 72% of franchised auto dealers surveyed say that finding and hiring the right employees is currently a challenge.

