Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Commitment to Diverse, Inclusive Workplace & Philanthropic Culture Help Make Aflac a Top 50 Civic-Minded Company

valdostaceo.com
 17 days ago

Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance products in the United States, is recognized as a 2021 Civic 50 honoree by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. For the fourth consecutive year, the insurer was named to the coveted list as one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in America for its leadership and community focus through a year marked by social change and a pandemic-exacerbated environment. Points of Light announced the 2021 list during a digital celebration earlier this week.

valdostaceo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Social Unrest#Corporate Culture#Civic Minded Company#The Business Roundtable#African American#Aflac Global Investments#Aflac Cancer Center#True Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyCMSWire

Deepening Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Marketing

The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and the resulting protests for racial justice caused organizations to examine the systemic and implicit bias in their strategies. The result is a renewed focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives related to race within many companies. One year into that...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

A diverse and inclusive profession starts with understanding

It’s safe to say that diversity, equity and inclusion have historically not been priorities at most accounting firms. But that’s changed a lot over the past year — more firms than ever are really focusing on DE&I, which is long overdue. The profession recognizes a need for improvement and many firm leaders are proactively seeking out what steps to take.
SocietyForbes

Cultivating An Inclusive Workplace: Why Embracing Identity Matters

This is the fourth piece in a four-part series exploring how race and identity affect feelings of belonging at work, and how employers can respond and support their diverse workforce. This series is based on research from The America’s Promise Alliance YES Project which demonstrates that young employees feel that their identities play an important role in how they enter into, navigate, and advance within the world of work. Below, young professional at the US DOD, Vishnu Karthik, shares about his experiences navigating prejudice and bigotry in the workplace. Check out part one, two, and three of the Race, Identity, and Belonging series.
CharitiesThrive Global

Philanthropy Spotlight: Women’s Global Empowerment Fund

*This article was written and edited by Tracey Spicer’s mentee Nicole Iliagoueva. It is said that compassion is deeply rooted in our nature, which is why shining a spotlight on important organisations like The Women’s Global Empowerment Fund is so fundamental in allowing us to learn about and support communities.
Advocacyvmware.com

VMware People “Take3” Months to Support Nonprofits on their Digital Journeys

The VMware Social Impact team is a small team with huge goals. As part of VMware’s newly formed Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) office, the team mobilizes VMware talent and resources to deliver long-term solutions to pressing social problems. In addition to ensuring strategic, company-wide focus on the 30 goals in VMware’s 2030 Agenda, the team also manages programs focused on specific goals. One of these goals is VMware’s commitment to accelerating nonprofit’s digital journeys.
EconomyThrive Global

Why Does Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Matter in the Workplace?

In today’s climate, if you aren’t considering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, your business is behind the times. Employee retention relies heavily on inclusion in the workplace. An organization that doesn’t truly value its employees’ ideas, presence, and contributions can be emotionally and mentally draining. Often, “tokenism” is...
Skin Carebeautypackaging.com

Diversity and Inclusivity in Beauty

Although the beauty industry has made strides in recent years to be more inclusive, key audiences in the beauty space still feel underrepresented – both in marketing materials and in having equitable access to products that meet their needs. Furthermore, 73% of U.S. adults agree the beauty industry plays on...
Pittsburgh, PAIndiana Gazette

FCB names first diversity & inclusion officer

First Commonwealth Bank has named Vicki L. Fox to the position of diversity and inclusion (D&I) officer. Fox will be based out of First Commonwealth’s office at the Union Trust Building in Downtown Pittsburgh. “In this new role, Vicki will bring thoughtful and focused leadership to furthering First Commonwealth’s D&I...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Why middle managers could be the ‘lynchpin’ of inclusivity in the workplace

A new report from Wharton has highlighted methods for companies to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The report, which is called “Improving Workplace Culture Through Evidence-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practices” suggests that this can be achieved through middle managers. This is mainly because middle managers are...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Diversity and inclusion workplace policies rising

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been a top priority in recent months - the push for more diversity and inclusion. "We're becoming more and more of a melting pot of different cultures, different belief systems, and different outlooks," said Bettye Taylor, regional director for professional recruiting for Express Employment Professionals.
BusinessNintendo Life

Nintendo Underlines Its Commitment To Diversity And Inclusivity

As part of its newly-published Corporate Social Responsibility report, Nintendo has clarified its stance on diversity and inclusivity, detailing the ways in which it aims to "create a work environment that supports and empowers each and every one" of its employees. A two-page spread in the annual report highlights several...
Career Development & AdviceWharton

How Middle Managers Can Help Make a More Equitable Workplace

A more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace doesn’t have to be a dream. A new report from Wharton shows how companies can make it a reality with the help of middle managers, who ultimately shape the environment and daily experiences of employees. “Improving Workplace Culture Through Evidence-based Diversity, Equity, and...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Redefining Workplace Culture After a Crisis

Companies have planned and drilled for disasters, such as extreme weather events, homeland terror, etc., for years. Many businesses even planned for a pandemic. Yet, no one could have predicted the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis or the nuances it would hold. It was with amazing elegance and speed that so many companies relocated their workforces and, as a result, managed to adapt by re-tooling their operating model. The virus touched almost every aspect of life; and, because of that, it’s necessary to know how to redefine workplace culture after any emergency so that our expectations and directions are clear and we’re better prepared for the future.
SocietyFast Company

The future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace

Over the past decade, corporate America has ramped up diversity and inclusion efforts, but there is still a lot of work to be done, especially with the LGBTQ+ community. Every June, thousands of companies make public gestures, pledges and and sponsorship deals during Pride Month, but not all of those companies are putting in the work to ensure safe spaces for their LGBTQ+ employees. Chris Denson caught up with Reddit’s COO, Jen Wong and Marty Chavez, former Goldman Sachs executive and current vice chairman at Sixth Street, who share their personal employment experiences and thoughts on the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion at work.
Economynonprofitquarterly.org

Avoiding Burnout and Preserving Movement Leadership

Burnout is endemic to the nonprofit sector, especially in human services-centered organizations. Nonprofit executives in particular face a high risk of burning out, and this is even more true for leaders of color. I have experienced this personally, as a woman of color leader. So let me begin with two offerings to those who are burned out or at risk of burnout, shared in the spirit of love and care:
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Buried Treasure: New Study Spotlights Bias in Leadership Assessments of Women

A new study conducted before COVID-19 busted open the leaky pipeline for women in leadership underscores the bias that men are naturally presumed to have leadership potential and women are not and highlights the increased efforts needed by organizations to address the incorrect stereotype post-pandemic. The research published in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy