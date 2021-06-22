Widening of Old US Highway 41 in Lowndes County Set to Start Monday, July 5

Construction on the widening of Old U.S. Highway 41 is scheduled to begin Monday, July 5, 2021. The widening portion of Old U.S. Highway 41 will take place from North Valdosta Road to Union Road. Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, traffic pattern shifts and possible brief delays. No long-term lane closures are expected. The purpose of the widening is to improve vehicular safety and mobility from North Valdosta Road to Union Road.