South Cobb Area Council to Feature Diversity & Inclusion Council Update on June 23

The Cobb Chamber is hosting its next South Cobb Area Council on June 23 at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. The program features the Co-Chairs of the Cobb Chamber Diversity & Inclusion Council, Britt Fleck of Georgia Power and Darian Mitchell of Chase Bank, sharing an update on the efforts of the Diversity & Inclusion Council and what the Chamber is doing to make Cobb a place that is welcome to all. Fleck and Mitchell will also share diversity, equity, and inclusion best practices that attendees can take back to their businesses and apply with their teams.