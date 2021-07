Actress Scarlett Johansson has been in the spotlight for decades and just keeps getting more gorgeous. Born in New York City in 1984, the Bronx native started acting at a young age and her career steadily skyrocketed until she reached superstardom. She’s known for movies like Lost in Translation, In Good Company, The Island, Avengers: Infinity War and many more. She went from an adorable teen in minor roles to an A-list movie star — and there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon.