Curt Fowler: Go Easier on Yourself and be a Better Leader
“If you can’t fly then run. If you can’t run then walk. If you can’t walk then crawl. But whatever you do, keep moving forward.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. Smart, motivated people naturally hold themselves to unsustainably high standards. When they don’t live up to these overly high standards, they beat themselves up. This often leads to a negative spiral that demotivates them, leads to perfectionism and negatively impacts their interactions with others.valdostaceo.com