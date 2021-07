With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.