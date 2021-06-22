The Latin American Association and Urban League of Greater Atlanta Form Partnership to Protect Minority Communities Against COVID-19

The Latin American Association and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta are joining together to fight hesitancy and increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the Latinx and African American communities. CVS Health is partnering with the groups to host a vaccination clinic at the Latin American Association this Thursday, June 17, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. The unique partnership between organizations representing Georgia’s largest minority groups was born out of an effort by DeKalb County Commissioner and Presiding Officer Stephen Bradshaw.