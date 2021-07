The Spring Branch neighborhood is set to get an iconic Houston restaurant brand known for festive crawfish boils, po’boys and other Cajun and Creole classic foods. Ragin’ Cajun, the longtime Richmond restaurant that popularized po’boys and crawfish in Houston, will open a new location at 1725 Wirt early next year. Owner Dominic B. Mandola, who runs the original Ragin’ Cajun, 4302 Richmond with his father, Luke Mandola Sr., announced he has acquired the property in Spring Branch to build a new restaurant that he hopes to open in March 2022, in time for the height of next year’s crawfish season.