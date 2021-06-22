Maaco Owners Surprise Customers with Complimentary Vehicle Repairs

Maaco New Port Richey gifted their ‘summer surprise’ to a local pastor, Lorelei Melfi. Lorelei came in for an estimate on a paint job and we were moved by her story,” says Beth Berger, owner, Maaco New Port Richey. “The car belonged to her son, whom she lost to COVID-19. She also lost her partner to COVID-19, but she has not let these setbacks affect her community outreach efforts. This car is currently the only vehicle available to carry out their programs like taking parishioners to get groceries or to doctor visits. It was our pleasure to offer this gift to such an inspirational person.”