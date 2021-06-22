Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Sacrificed Goats NOT Satanism Say New Mexico Officials

By Buzz Adams
Posted by 
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The carcasses of over 15 goats and sheep, some of them decapitated and drained of blood, were found in the desert in Northeast El Paso near Dyer and Railroad Drive. Of course, a lot of people would associated such a find with satanic rituals. That’s what one Texas game warden thought.

buzzadamsshow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
673
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Satanism#Chickens#Livestock#Santa Terra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Desert
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
El Paso County, TXPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso County Looking to Vaccinate 50,000 Juarez Workers

When it comes to major issues happening across the United States, El Paso is almost always going to be dealing with it differently that most other places. This is the reality of a border town. It has it's advantages and disadvantages. One thing that needs to be taken into account are people from Juarez making their way over to El Paso. This is why gaining herd immunity has been difficult. We can vaccinate El Pasoans all we want, but until those from Juarez are vaccinated, we won't be able to reach herd immunity.
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

HerPantry Gives Back To EP With School Supplies, Diapers, & More

HER Pantry's monthly distribution is back to give diapers and feminine hygiene products to those in need but also school supplies for those who need them. HERPantry has been doing great work to help families in the Borderland receive necessities for babies, kids, and women. HERPantry was the brainchild of Connie Moreno when she realized how much she was struggling as a young mom to budget for diapers and more for her two kids.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

See What Treasures A Diver Found In The San Antonio Riverwalk

A Youtuber known for his dive videos recently took a plunge into the San Antonio riverwalk to see what he could find and the video is incredible. In case you were wondering, El Pasoans love San Antonio. El Pasoans even gave San Antonio the nickname of “the bigger version of El Paso” due to similarities between the two cities. It seems like I’m always hearing about El Pasoans moving to San Antonio or going to visit their friends and family that live there. There are lots of perks to visiting Alamo City like San Antonio Spurs basketball games, Six Flags, Sea World, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
PoliticsPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

New Mexico Goes Full Recreational on Tuesday

On Tuesday June 29th marijuana becomes legal for recreational use for all adults 21 and over. This means you’ll no longer need a prescription for medicinal cannabis. Until the state of New Mexico makes the rules for producing, marketing and serving cannabis, the only place you can buy is one of licensed medical dispensaries. Which you’ll need a prescription for. So, until they sort out all the rules (the deadline is April 1st of 2022), you can’t buy weed in New Mexico without a prescription. For a few months starting this Tuesday, it will be legal to possess and use cannabis…but it will be illegal for anyone but a medical dispensary to sell it to you. You’ll need that prescription until non-medical pot shops can open.
Texas StatePosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

28 Teen Girls Have Gone Missing This Month in Texas

Whenever there are active Amber Alerts across the state of Texas, we hear about them everywhere. Not only would we tell you, but chances are you'd get a push notification on your phone (iPhone users know this firsthand), you'd see the announcement off I-20 on the TxDOT message boards, and you'd for sure see a child's face plastered all over social media. Amber Alerts help bring missing and endangered children home. But not all missing children in Texas are at the center of these alerts - but they still aren't home.
Texas StatePosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Tale of the Texas Vulture and Other Fowl Stories

Birds in Texas do not give a f***! My wife and I head to Austin/Round Rock from El Paso every couple of months, and most of the time we drive. Something we noticed while making the drive was that the birds on 29 and 377 in Texas do not care who you are or how big your car is. They're willing to make your ass go around, or even just swoop straight down at your car.
Texas StatePosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The 6 Different Missing Person’s Alerts in Texas & What they Mean

The other day, in the middle of our work meeting, we all received those really loud alerts on our phones. You know which ones, the one that do that scary noise all loud and tell you, usually, that there's a missing child or elderly. Remember that one we received from the President that we all couldn't ignore? During the start of the pandemic, they really helped out to update the community on what was going on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy