Commitment to Diverse, Inclusive Workplace & Philanthropic Culture Help Make Aflac a Top 50 Civic-Minded Company

All organizations, regardless of their size, could use a refresher course in hiring. Even experienced human resources professionals will benefit from a few reminders about good hiring practices. No matter how many individuals your organization has hired over the years, bad hires still happen. Perhaps a manager was in a hurry to hire to fill an important opening. Or, your staff hired someone because an employee knew the applicant, and they seemed nice enough. Or, a so-so candidate was hired even though the person doing the hiring knew that they could do better if they only kept looking. And the list goes on.