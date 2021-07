Company Brings Secure SDN to Multi-Cloud and IoT; Expanding Leadership Position in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Report. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.