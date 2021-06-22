Cancel
Technology

Evening @ Skidaway Program to Focus on Using Marine Robots to Track Fish Populations

Marine robots can be used to map and track marine life that are important to fisheries managers in areas like Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary. University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography researcher Catherine Edwards will discuss the use of robots and artificial intelligence in a virtual Evening @ Skidaway program, “Alexa, Map Fish Habitats! Using Artificial Intelligence for Robotic Fisheries Management,” presented via YouTube on Tuesday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

