Henry Plumbing Company Awarded $11,000 WorkSource Coastal Grant

Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, in partnership with WorkSource Coastal, was awarded a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Incumbent Worker Training Grant for $11,000. With this grant Henry Plumbing will use these grant funds to "skill up" nine existing staff members to become State of Georgia certified Journeymen. Each employee will receive assistance with tuition, books, travel expenses and other fees associated with training costs. For more information about WorkSource Coastal, please contact Danielle Riley, WSC Business Services Representative at Danielle.Riley@savannahga.gov or 912-659-3555.