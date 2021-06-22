RECAP: JUBILEE ON JUNETEENTH: LIBERATING THE PRACTICE OF PENTECOST

“We can never celebrate without remembering the story of the struggle.”. Last year on Pentecost, the Christian holy day marking the descent of the Holy Spirit into Jesus’ Apostles, clergy members marched, prayed, sang, and spoke for an end to police violence against Black Americans. This year, Rev. Mariama White-Hammond and the New Roots AME Church channeled the spirit of Pentecost into celebrating and remembering the struggles commemorated by Juneteenth with Jubilee on Juneteenth: Liberating the Practice of Pentecost, an interactive ritual presented in conjunction with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.