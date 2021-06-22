Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PICS & RECAP: AMANDI MUSIC IN THE MFA COURTYARD

By DIG STAFF
digboston.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to imagine a more memorable musical experience to help emerge from a pandemic, from the IG-friendly backdrop to the tight backing band and Amandi’s golden pipes. We were fortunate and thrilled to have the opportunity to watch Amandi Music perform tracks from his new EP, Lies We Tell, in the Museum of Fine Arts courtyard on Juneteenth. The team from Pollymore Music Group and longtime Dig collaborators KillerBoomBox put together a small but truly spectacular event, a set that many will remember for years to come as it was the first time that a lot of people in attendance have seen live music in more than a year (including us).

digboston.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Mfa#Museum#Pics Recap#Amandi Music#Ig#Amandi Music#The Museum Of Fine Arts#Juneteenth#Pollymore Music Group#Dig Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Pink Noise

It’s been five years since we last heard from Laura Mvula, and boy what a five years it has been. From Western democracies sliding further into far-right leadership, to the outbreak of a global pandemic that has cost the best part of four million lives, I think we can safely say its been a tumultuous last few trips around the sun.
Musickosu.org

Courtney Barnett, 'Rae Street'

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett became a star on the strength of rambling, speak-sung story-songs and thorny anthems about the pressures that come with high expectations. On Things Take Time, Take Time (out Nov. 12), Barnett will tackle bliss and comfort at album length. In its first single, "Rae Street," she crafts a characteristically laconic and easygoing mix of domestic minutiae ("I might change my sheets today") and broader insights about the world ("Time is money, and money is no man's friend"). The song nods to pandemic life ("Let's get back to normal") while speaking to the larger idea that our homes and communities offer us shelter from the punishing din of modern life. Oh, and don't miss the video, which fills a cul de sac with Courtney Barnetts and watches them go about their day.
LifestyleDoor County Pulse

George Sawyn plays to a Courtyard Picnic at The Ginger House

At The Ginger House, tables and chairs – topped with bright lemon-patterned tablecloths, tall wine glasses and themed picnic baskets – dot the courtyard. A gentle breeze passes through the trees, blending with the sound of a soft, soothing acoustic guitar. The new picnic and wine boutique at the Settlement Shops is hosting music performances in its courtyard on Thursdays, 4-6 pm, and Saturdays, 2-5 pm, throughout the summer.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/6/21

Toss and turn, fall to sleep holding my pillow tight. Last Song: “White Wedding” by Billy Idol from the album Billy Idol (1983) Great job sweetpurplejune and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. There is nothin’ fair in this world, baby. There is nothin’ safe in this world. And there’s nothin’ sure in this...
MusicNME

Courtney Barnett teases new music, shares audio snippet under pseudonym

Courtney Barnett has teased the arrival of new music, releasing a small excerpt on streaming services under a pseudonym. On Instagram, Barnett promoted her Tell Me What You’re Listening To playlist on Spotify. She also released a professionally-filmed clip of her looking out the window of her home. Interestingly, one...
MusicRolling Stone

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Just over three years on since the arrival of her ARIA Award-nominated second album, Melbourne’s Courtney Barnett has unveiled the details of new album, Things Take Time, Take Time. Arriving a few days after some teasing on social media, the new record is set for release on Friday, November 12th,...
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
Musictreblezine.com

Angel Olsen covers Laura Branigan, Billy Idol, OMD on new EP, Aisles

Angel Olsen has announced a new covers EP. On September 24, she’ll release Aisles via Jagjaguwar. The set features covers of ’80s-era tracks, including songs by Billy Idol, Men Without Hats, OMD and Alphaville. The first song she’s shared from the new EP is her take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which you can hear below.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
RestaurantsKSDK

Celebrate Summer Solstice on Edera's magical courtyard patio

Edera, the recently opened Italian eatery in the Central West End is holding a Summer Solstice Celebration on Friday, June 25 from 9PM to midnight. Guests can sit under the stars while sampling the eatery’s new food and beverage specials and taking in live music from DJ Al Cheekz. Inspired...
PetsPosted by
Reality Tea

Monique Samuels’ Bird T’Challa Samuels Dies In “Freak Accident”; Monique Says “The Pain Is Intense”

It’s a sad day indeed, my friends. Real Housewives of Potomac star T’Challa Samuels was everything viewers didn’t know they needed in a “friend of” dynamic. He joined Monique Samuels and her family two years ago and quickly became an honorary member of the esteemed RHOP cast. T’Challa bonded with Monique and provided much support […] The post Monique Samuels’ Bird T’Challa Samuels Dies In “Freak Accident”; Monique Says “The Pain Is Intense” appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy