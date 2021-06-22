Roll Up Your Sleeve for a Free COVID-19 Vaccine Tomorrow at Foley Fun Days

Whiskey plates. It's something that you get put on your vehicle if you have been convicted of a DUI. It's embarrassing, and it's nothing more than public shaming. Anyone can get a DUI if you happened to have been pulled over driving after you have had something alcoholic to drink. And it doesn't necessarily mean that you were "super drunk". Sometimes you can be over the legal limit of .08 and feel totally fine to drive. You aren't. It's best to not drive if you have had anything to drink.