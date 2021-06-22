Cancel
Benton County, MN

Roll Up Your Sleeve for a Free COVID-19 Vaccine Tomorrow at Foley Fun Days

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 16 days ago
FOLEY -- A parade, a medallion hunt, live music, and a COVID-19 shot. What else could you ask for at the 2021 Foley Fun Days celebration?. The Benton County Health Department has teamed up with UCare to offer free COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow afternoon at the Foley Fun Days celebration. The UCare vaccine bus will be open for you today from 3 pm to 6 pm, parked at the north end of the county garage, right off Highway 23, across from the Benton County Sheriff’s office.

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
