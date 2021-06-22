Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer

flickdirect.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

flickdirect.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Iko Uwais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#Japanese#Arashikage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Star Says The Movie Will Break Open Hollywood Stereotypes

Hollywood is clearly in the midst of a major cultural reset, with the future of the industry being more heavily influenced by diversity, representation and inclusion than ever before. While you might not expect mega budget blockbusters to be at the forefront of such widespread change, Black Adam star Sarah Shahi believes Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut will shatter any preconceived notions the movie business may have about the majority of the cast.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Eye-opening trailer for Eli Roth documentary ‘Fin’ sheds new light on the Shark fishing industry

Discovery+ has debuted an astonishing trailer for the Eli Roth documentary ‘Fin’ which exposes the truth behind the mass killing of Sharks. In the doc, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures.
Traveldisneydining.com

New Trailer Released for Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin”

“Spin” will debut on the Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app on Friday 13th August at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. No Disney+ release date has been confirmed yet. Internationally this film will debut on Disney+ at some point in the future, since the Disney Channel isn’t operating in many countries like Australia and the United Kingdom, but it’s usually after it has aired on the Disney Channel in the US.
TV & Videosthatshelf.com

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer: See Tony Soprano’s Vicious Origin Story

You can’t have a legit discussion about the greatest TV series of all time without including The Sopranos. David Chase’s iconic series was truly ahead of its time. The Sopranos won over critics with its heavily serialized plots, challenging themes, and nuanced writing. But most people fell in love with the show because of its colourful cast of seedy characters.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Snake Eyes and The Crow Get New Statues from Diamond Select Toys

It is that tie of the month where Diamond Select Toys unloads a massive assortment of new collectibles from figures to statues. This time it looks like two deadly characters are in the spotlight with Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe and Eric Driven from The Crow. Snake Eyes is kicking things off first as Diamond Select Toys contuse to build their new G.I. Joe statue series. Standing 11 inches tall, Snake Eyes and his wold companion Timber are on the hunt, as in their highly debated and dynamic statue design. Displayed on top of a snowy base, Snake Eyes is ready to join your G.I. Joe collection and prepare for his upcoming silver screen blockbuster film.
Newark, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

James Gandolfini's Son Dives Into ‘Sopranos' Origin Story in Action-Packed Prequel Trailer

Before he was a crime boss with an uncertain fate, Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) was a New Jersey teen with a dream of going to college. So, what went wrong? Well, as the new trailer for "The Sopranos" prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark," teased, a mentorship from Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) and disdain from his mother Livia (Vera Farmiga) may've led him astray.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Awesome New Trailer Released for ‘Rush Rally Origins’ and an August Launch is Looking Likely

Late last week developer Brownmonster announced a new game called Rush Rally Origins, and as that title suggests it’s a game that takes the best-in-class rally racing of the Rush Rally series and revisits the original game’s top-down view in an effort to create “the definitive top-down racer" on mobile. Based on how incredible the previous entry Rush Rally 3 is, and based on my love of the top-down racing genre, I think Rush Rally Origins has a very good chance of accomplishing that goal. While that initial announcement was accompanied by some very lovely screenshots, I think I’m even more convinced now that I’ve seen Rush Rally Origins in motion thanks to this brand new trailer.
Movieschatsports.com

Upcoming G.I. Joe movie ‘Snake Eyes’ stars martial artists Andrew Koji and Iko Uwais

While actor Henry Golding may have snagged the eponymous role of Snake Eyes, dedicated martial artists are well represented in the latest installation of the G.I. Joe franchise, with Warrior’s Andrew Koji and The Raid’s Iko Uwais playing Storm Shadow and Hard Master, respectively. (Although Golding did spend four hours a day learning sword skills for the role.)
Moviesleecountycourier.net

Snakes? Why did it have to be snakes?

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). It was set in 1936. Our hero (played by Harrison Ford) was hired by government agents to locate the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazi Germans did. They knew or at least thought the Ark was full of “religious artifacts” and whoever owned...
Moviesflickdirect.com

STX Acquires Rights to Greenland Sequel

STX has coughed up around $25 million for the domestic rights to the sequel "Greenland: Migration". In the film, Gerard Butler will reprise his role as John Garrity and Morena Baccarin will reprise her role as Allison Garrity. The story continues with Garrity and his family, who are fighting to survive after a comet hits Earth, and after leaving the refuge of a bunker in Greenland.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes IMAX Poster Unites Iconic G.I. Joe Heroes in the Ultimate Fight Against Cobra

The new official theatrical release poster for the upcoming film, Snake Eyes, pays off to the entire cast. The new project is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Robert Schwentke, from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Snake Eyes is based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy, comic book character, and media franchise. The film is a reboot, and the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series, and will serves as an origin story for the deadly assassin. See the newly released poster below!
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Discover the origins of The King’s Man in special look trailer

In a new action-packed special look at The King’s Man, we begin to see the legacy of the intelligence agency we all know today. With clips from Kingsman: The Secret Service, we see how this franchise started and then the trailer offers fans a look at how the whole Kingsman organisation came about with this origin tale. We see that evil masterminds from all over the world together, and there’s only one man to stop them.
MoviesTime Out Global

Charlize Theron could get a 'Fast & Furious' spinoff

Charlize Theron is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and admired actresses. She is also one of blockbuster cinema’s most electric action stars, having stolen the thunder from the title character in the all-timer Mad Max: Fury Road, cracked dozens of skulls in Atomic Blonde and headlined the smash-hit Netflix bruiser The Old Guard.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Golding Shares Badass Snake Eyes Set Video With Sword Choreography

With the summer movie season well underway, so are adrenaline-rush action films. Amidst the return of Fast and Furious’ high-octane car chases with F9 or the Marvel Cinematic Universe making its comeback this week with Black Widow, we can look forward to the G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes. The movie will be loaded with sword and martial arts fights and the movie’s star Henry Golding has shared an early look at what to expect from the flick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy