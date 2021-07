Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is still known as the fastest man alive. Though he retired in 2017 (and had lost a race or two), the eight-time Olympic gold medalist currently holds the official world record for both the men's 100-meter and 200-meter sprints, which he achieved at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. He ran the 100-meter in 9.58 seconds and the 200-meter in 19.19 seconds. And he was part of the 4x100-meter world-record-holding relay team at the London 2012 summer Olympics.