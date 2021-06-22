20018 Woodland Fox Ln, Hanover, VA 23146

Welcome to country living! Don't miss out of this rare colonial style 1 owner home that is a must see to believe. This 11.86 acres lot is a country person dream set back off the road with complete privacy to you to enjoy the true definition of country living. Walk into the meticulously maintained home with formal living and dining, the generous sized family great for all your future family gatherings that leads directly to the ample kitchen & breakfast area. Off the breakfast nook has a great sized bedroom for those that need a first floor bedroom with its very own bathroom or just for where your guest can stay. Head upstairs to ALL the very generous sized bedrooms that you can't come by these days. Laundry on second floor for you convenience. In case all these bedroom aren't enough, third floor is unfinished and ready for you to finish with all rough in plumbing ready for you to add your own touch. And if you love the out doors hang out in the amazing screened in patio great for all the awesome summer/fall nights ahead. GENEROUS sized 2 car garage w/ unfinished 2nd floor too! This house is a must see and make sure you make it quick!!