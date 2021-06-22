Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

20018 Woodland Fox Ln, Hanover, VA 23146

Richmond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to country living! Don't miss out of this rare colonial style 1 owner home that is a must see to believe. This 11.86 acres lot is a country person dream set back off the road with complete privacy to you to enjoy the true definition of country living. Walk into the meticulously maintained home with formal living and dining, the generous sized family great for all your future family gatherings that leads directly to the ample kitchen & breakfast area. Off the breakfast nook has a great sized bedroom for those that need a first floor bedroom with its very own bathroom or just for where your guest can stay. Head upstairs to ALL the very generous sized bedrooms that you can't come by these days. Laundry on second floor for you convenience. In case all these bedroom aren't enough, third floor is unfinished and ready for you to finish with all rough in plumbing ready for you to add your own touch. And if you love the out doors hang out in the amazing screened in patio great for all the awesome summer/fall nights ahead. GENEROUS sized 2 car garage w/ unfinished 2nd floor too! This house is a must see and make sure you make it quick!!

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodland#Plumbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy